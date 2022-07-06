Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Two Injured As Bandits Attack President Buhari’s Convoy

YouNews July 6, 2022 buhari, Celebrity, Crime, News, Politics Leave a comment 56 Views

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have attacked the convoy of President Muhammadu Buhari in Katsina State.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, confirmed this in a statement on Tuesday.

