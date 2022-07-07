Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Home » Whistle Blower » Crime » ISWAP claims responsibility for Kuje Prison attack

ISWAP claims responsibility for Kuje Prison attack

YouNews July 7, 2022 Crime, News, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 76 Views

The Islamic State West Africa Province claimed responsibility for the attack on Kuje Prison in a 30-second video which showed the gunmen setting ablaze vehicles parked in the facility

Scores of gunmen on Tuesday night bombed the Kuje Medium Security Custodial Centre, Abuja, which was being guarded by dozens of soldiers, Department of State operatives, police officers and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps personnel.

During the attack which began around 10:22 pm, the terrorists released 600 inmates, including 15 deadly Boko Haram commanders who masterminded the March 28 attack on the Kaduna-Abuja train at Katari, Kaduna, in which eight persons were killed and over 68 passengers kidnapped.

Tags

About YouNews

Check Also

COVID-19 makes comeback, Cases increase in Nigeria.. watch out!

The COVID-19 infections in the country have risen by 67 per cent, the latest figures ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.