The Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, on Friday wedded Nana Hadiza, the daughter of the President, Muhammadu Buhari

Hadiza is the third daughter from Buhari‚Äôs first wife, Safinatu and has just become Malami’s third wife.

The private Nikkai ceremony took place at the villa.

Nana Hadiza is 41 years old, a divorcee with six children.