Lessons from last days of Lobito

Remembering Dotun Lobito Olaribigbe!

He was a boxing and a music promoter.

A few months ago Dotun “Lobito” was ejected from his rented apartment in Surulere as he had been in court due to incessant rent hike but unfortunately his lawyer Marcus Babaoye who was handling the case “pro-bono” passed on.

He couldn’t get an alternative because the cost of renting an apartment is now is very high & out of reach for him & he had to look for shelter for his now displaced family.

He reached out to many “supposed ” friends & old mates of “means” whom you’d expect to be their brother’s keepers, but none came through for him in his time of need, as it has become typical in our climes now.

He was offered a place in Ępę by a good Samaritan eventually to cool off which I’m sure would’ve led to his early demise because of thoughts of disappointment by folks.

Some might say that he should’ve planned his life & all sorts of stuff to free their minds, but let’s ponder over this…. who knows what tomorrow will bring, who can plan & be on point!

God raises men to be a source of a hand to pull others up! Some stupidly think money is meant to be spent for oneself or philandering so they’d rather not render a hand to a brother.

I bet most of those guys are ready to donate towards his burial now so their names can be seen donated to the dead! Like they did for OZ! Bothers me whatever happened to humanity, whatever happened to camaraderie. Whatever happened to us as a people that we have all become a ” mean” lot, in the mould of the “rulers” whom we castigate daily for the woes that have befallen the nation. I want to believe that we deserve the “rulers” we have because some of us are not better if not worse off & are just waiting for the opportunity to “oppress our mates given the chance!