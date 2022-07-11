Adamawa Senator dumps APC over Muslim/Muslim Ticket

The Senator representing Adamawa north on the platform of the All Progressive Congress,APC Ishaku Abbo , has resigned from the Party over the choice of Kashim Shettima as the Vice Presidential Candidate of Bola Ahmed Tinubu . He said APC Muslim/Muslim Presidential Ticket would not augur well for the peace and stability of the country .

His Statement:

“We sat down in Abuja and strategised, and we concluded that he should not take a Muslim as running mate. He (Tinubu) threw away the report. My conscience will not allow me to campaign for Tinubu. I am a member of CAN; I cannot deny CAN. I remain in APC. But I will take the survival of my country first over political considerations.

It is very irresponsible of Tinubu to take his political survival over the stability and peace of Nigeria.

For Tinubu now to be given the ticket and turn around to do what he couldn’t achieve in 2015 despite opposition from Catholics and other Christian leaders is extremely irresponsible.

Buhari fought a civil war and understands the consequences of a divided nation. When Tinubu wanted to be VP in 2015, Buhari said no because he understood the importance of unity.

We cannot work for such a man. I will oppose (a) Christian-Christian ticket because I am invested in the stability of this country. A Christian-Christian ticket will be insensitive to Muslims of this country. The country is evenly divided among Muslims and Christians. So any government that is Muslim-Muslim will be illegitimate and will never gain the respect of Christians.”