Home » Entertainment » Celebrity » Away from ASUU strikes,Wike’s son graduates in UK, govs attend

Away from ASUU strikes,Wike’s son graduates in UK, govs attend

YouNews July 11, 2022 Celebrity, News, Politics, Press Release Leave a comment 92 Views

Two Governors Seyi Makinde ,Oyo , and Okezie Ikpeazu ,Abia joined their colleague ,Nyesom Wike of Rivers State to share in the joy of the Graduation of his son Jordan Wike at the University of Exeter ,United Kingdom. The younger Wike graduated with a Second Class Upper Division in Law.

