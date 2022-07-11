Away from ASUU strikes,Wike’s son graduates in UK, govs attend
July 11, 2022
Two Governors Seyi Makinde ,Oyo , and Okezie Ikpeazu ,Abia joined their colleague ,Nyesom Wike of Rivers State to share in the joy of the Graduation of his son Jordan Wike at the University of Exeter ,United Kingdom. The younger Wike graduated with a Second Class Upper Division in Law.
