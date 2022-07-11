Flood sweeps away 6 people, SUV jeep, Toyota in Lagos

Six people have been swept away in violent flooding that is ongoing around the Fatoki area of Orile Agege, Lagos.

The people were reportedly occupants of two vehicles-a Lexus jeep and a Toyota. They were said to have been swept away when rainwater overflowed an uncompleted canal in the area.

Although the people were warned not to drive through the road by the residents in the area, they were adamant and drove through and were swept away.

It was however learnt that one of them jumped to safety, one swam out of the flood, two were rescued while two are still missing.

Search and rescue operations are ongoing in search of the other two people.

The community members according to the National Emergency Management Agency have been mobilised in the search for the missing people.

“The Lagos State Fire Service as the lead agency in this incident has been performing yeoman jobs, NEMA, LASEMA, Police, and other responders are assisting the fire service in the Operations,” Ibrahim Farinloye of NEMA said.