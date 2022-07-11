Opinion: Tinubu’s Muslim /Muslim ticket ‘ll reset our brains

A Muslim/Muslim ticket is not going to be an easy win

Majority are emotional attached to their faith eventhough it’s not reflecting in their character

This isn’t Abiola/Kingibe era, where no one raised serious concern.

Already the APC, D H Bwala has resigned is membership of the party on Muslim/Muslim ticket.

Though some people are already dismissing him, calling him weightless politician, but he has passed his message.

It’s unfortunate we have place religion above competence

Nigeria has been badly polarised along ethnic and religion divide.

No thanks to former President Goodluck Jonathan and President Muhammadu Buhari handling of the security situation in the country

The feelings of mistrust is huge.

From now, most Pastors will roll out their arsenal, preaching against Muslim/Muslim ticket in their Churches

Some members will yield, others will not bulge

Most Christian dominated States like Benue, Plateau, the entire South East, South South may go the way of Peter Obi.

South West hardly play religion but some pastors may convince their members not to do a Muslim/Muslim ticket.

They may not remember that, Tinubu’s wife, Senator Oluremi is an ordained Pastor in RCCG, so BAT vote may be a little affected in the region but he will win.

May be Tinubu,/Shettima victory will reset our brain to kill religion in our polity.

But the question most people are asking is that can the North allow a Christian/Christian ticket?