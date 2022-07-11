Revisited : How Tinubu’s VP made Chibok girls abduction possible

Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
YouNews July 11, 2022 Celebrity, Events, Interviews, News, Politics, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 45 Views

Barely 12 hours after Tinubu unveiled Shettima as his running mate, he has started trending.

Words are out and letter leaked of how Nyesom Wike, then the Minister of State for Education, wrote to Kashim Shettima, asking him not to hold WAEC exams at Chibok due to the security risk posed by terrorists.

Shettima refused. And because of his stubborn refusal; 276 #ChibokGirls were abducted by Boko Haram.

And a public affairs analyst added “This is the man Tinubu has now chosen as his running mate? A man who was forewarned about Boko Haram and did NOTHING. Interesting!

“The question is Were the girls abducted or was it a planned work to discredit GEJ?

“The ones that benefitted from the saga is now been rewarded.

Then he concluded rhetorically : Could it be that APC is scamming Nigerians ?

