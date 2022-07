The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, may have finally settled for the former governor of Borno State, Senator Kashim Shettima, as his running mate in the 2023 presidential election.

Shettima played a lead role in the pre-presidential primaries campaign of Tinubu.

Shettima, the representative of Borno Central Senatorial District, was a former two-term Governor of Borno State.