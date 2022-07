Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) Abubakar Malami, married President Muhammadu Buhari’s daughter, Nana Hadiza last Friday, July 8.



Nana Hadiza, 41, is Buhari’s third daughter with his first wife, Safinatu. She was married to Abdulrahman Mamman Kurfi with whom she had six children before their divorce.

Hadiza is the third wife of the minister after Aisha and Fatima.