DCP Muyideen Obe, of Sango-Ota Area Commander dies, buried

By Felix Mordi

Muyideen Alamu Obe’s sun, the immediate past Area Commander of Sango-Otta in Ogun State is dead

He died early hours of Monday, July 11, 2022.

Obe, a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), breathed his last after battling with an unknown ailment for six months ironically, shortly after he was decorated with his new rank of DCP.

A humility personified, amiable, cultured and sociable exemplary officer of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), Obe, a devout Muslim, will ever be remembered by everyone that was privileged to have met him, whether in the course of discharging his duty or privately.

He was an unassuming, loveable and intelligent police officer with a sparkling oratory trait that endeared him to officers and men of the Force, including his superiors, who held him in high esteem.

His abode in the Alagbon area of Owode-Yewa near Idiroko, Ogun State, turned a Mecca of sort as people from all works of life, both young and old, thronged in, with majority, except for few who knew he had been down with an ailment, apparently in disbelief, and wanted to ascertain if truly the kind and large-hearted, highly principled, uncrowned ambassador of the Police Force, had bidded this sinful world good bye.

The list of sympathizers was enormous. Amongst them was the state Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, who came in his capacity as the number one police officer in the state, as well as representative of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Alkali Baba Usman.

Also present to condole with the family were the state Chairperson of the Police Officers Wives Association (POWA), Mrs.Bankole, and her entourage; Area Commanders of Ilaro, Sagamu and Agbara, including Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) of Sango-Otta and Agbara, as well as officers and men from the listed formations.

Others were representatives of the Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC) from the state, Sango-Otta Area Command and Division, led by its chairman, Architect Popoola.

The doubtful thoughts nursed by most people, concerning the demise, turned out a reality when the body of Obe was lowered beneath the surface of the earth at his residence, where sympathizers glowingly extolled his virtues as a committed and dedicated, unequalled officer in the area of conflict resolution.

Described as “an astute administrator and a down-to-earth symbol of decency, a position he unwaveringly displayed and maintained throughout his career as a policeman, I cannot but declare that the Nigeria Police and, indeed, his admirers, including all of us with whom DCP Obe closely worked with, will solely miss his tactfulness”, the state Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Bankole said.

Bamidele Job, a Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) and the DPO of Onipanu Division, in his assessment of the late officer, said: “When I think of DCP Obe’s humour and simple nature of fairness in the discharge of his duties, both to officers and the civil society, he was a special specie. He was correctional and not bullying. He was a role model every of his surbordinates will want to emulate.