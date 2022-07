Funke Akindele, parries Bello’s divorce issue as distraction

Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, has remained silent on her separation from her husband as she is yet to address Bello’s claims.

Two weeks after her husband, Abdulrasheed Bello, popularly known as JJC Skillz, announced that they have gone their separate ways.

Bello, who confirmed the separation in an Instagram post on July 1, said things had not been going well between him and the actress in the last two years, adding that all efforts expended on reconciling their differences had proved abortive.

Funke Akindele has been named the Peoples Democratic Party deputy governorship candidate of Lagos State.

The actress confirmed her deputy governorship candidacy in a video on her verified Instagram page on Tuesday.

With this position, she had become the running mate of the PDP Lagos State governorship candidate, Olajide Adediran, popularly called Jandor.

In the video she posted on Tuesday, she revealed her reasons for becoming a running mate.

She said, “I saw it as an opportunity to help liberate and improve the wellbeing of our people, particularly the deprived youth, women and the girl child.

Akindele, Jandor’s running mate, promises women better deal

“My decision is not just to accept this huge responsibility but to also work tirelessly and complement Jandor’s burning desire to see our dear Lagos live up to its full potentials.”

Meanwhile, when she said her name at the end of the video, the Ikorodu-born indigene of Lagos didn’t include her husband’s name, Bello.