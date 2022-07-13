INEC set for Osun July 20 election, Relocates Polling Units from Politicians’ Houses

Ahead of Saturday’s governorship election in Osun State, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it has relocated polling units situated in front of palaces, politicians’ houses, religious centres and other controversial areas.

INEC’s Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Osun, Prof Abdulganiy Raji, disclosed this at a stakeholders’ meeting organised by the electoral body in Osogbo, the state capital, on Tuesday.

According to the electoral commission, the polling units were moved away from controversial areas to open spaces and public buildings.

“Polling units were moved away from controversial areas such as the front of houses of politicians, front of palaces, religious centres, either to open spaces or public buildings.

“This action is to ensure adequate security and peaceful elections.

Flashpoints have been identified and strategies (have been) mapped out to resolve issues that can truncate the election process,”