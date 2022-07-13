Man hits plank on biz partners head over money, sells body parts

54-yr-old man, Dauda Bello, has confessed to killing a 71-yr-old woman, Mrs Mesesi Adisa

and selling her wrists and ankles to a suspected ritualist.

It happened at Olodo area of Imala, Ogun State.

On interrogation, the suspect confessed to have known the victim for quite some time and that they were both into the business of child trafficking.

“He stated further that he invited the victim on that fateful day to discuss their usual business, but on getting to his house, he discovered that the victim came with what he thought was a huge amount of money.

“This made him hit the woman on the head with a heavy wooden stick, which made the woman unconscious after which he carried the unconscious body of the victim to the bush, where he finally snuffed life out of her.

“He confessed further that when he searched the woman’s body, he discovered that the victim only had the sum of N22,200 on her which he took with disappointment.

“Having realised that his aim of getting much money from the victim was in vain, he decided to cut off her two wrists and ankles, which he claimed to have sold to somebody, who is now at large.

“The suspect took the police to the bush where he buried the victim in a shallow grave, and the dismembered body was recovered and deposited in a mortuary

The suspect was arrested on Thursday following the sudden disappearance of the victim, who left her house on June 8, 2022, and did not return home.

.