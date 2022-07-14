World is changing, no jobs anymore, only works – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari in Daura, Katsina State, on Wednesday implored parents to inculcate right values in children, including deep fear of God, respect for constituted authorities and living a purposeful life through continuous education.

The President charged the youth to seek education, not for government jobs which are unavailable but to arm themselves with skill and ability to fight poverty and to meet the needs of the 21st Century.

The President, who was at the Emir of Daura’s Palace for the Sallah homage, said more time should be given to the coaching of the future leaders, with basic knowledge of moral values, as the fast changing world, driven by new technology, would be more competitive and demanding.