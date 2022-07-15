A new kind of business in Nigeria.. Check it out

This is unbelievable!

A lawyer friend visited me and after all said and done,we needed to have our lunch and I invited him to Sweet Sensation and on getting there ,we ordered our menu but he tasted the food and made a very unsavory comments that the taste was not homely and too oyinboish in his mouth and after few spoons,he dropped the food…….wetin be this??? Abandoned food in this Buhari time?? God forbid,I stood up, went to those who were serving, demanded for nylon and packed the whole thing for my dog….3900 can’t just go like that ( the cost of his food)

On our way going back to my office,he said a lot about the food and in the course of discussion, he introduced me to a group of people called ” mobile kitchen”…..

He quickly added me to a food platform where you can order any form of food to be cooked for u and bring to ur office as u want…. Don’t get me wrong,not the food for one person ooooo……I wanted to try them and I said I want a pot of soup for 4 days to have different types of meat,ewedu with local touch, and fried rice stew assaulted with orisirisi that can last 2 people for 4 days …I submitted..

In less than 110 minutes,5 different people responded with thier CV and they were all students of higher institution,2 from open university ,two from MAPOLY and the last one from Federal college of education,osiele…all in ABEOKUTA, ogun state….All females with thier course of study, department and level….with the school I’d cards displayed and phone numbers.

I picked that of MAPOLY, I called the number and she responded,we discussed,I checked her name on Truecaller and the same name given was displayed,I quickly rushed to Facebook and I got the full pictures, address and everything was 100% correct .

She asked me few things to add and asked for 2 hours and the total bill is unbelievable….5000 NAIRA (five thousand naira).

After 2 hours,she asked for the address of my office for delivery but I said I would call her,I made a call to a friend of mine who is a lecturer and described the address written and after few minutes,he said I should drive down,I went with my son and we connected my friend who led us to the address.

I was surprised to see fine fine ladies in an apartment cooking for different people and we were told to wait because I met more than 10 bankers, teachers and office men collecting thier orders in coolers and drove out until I was called in to take our orders.

The food was already packed in a cooler and I had to beg them to return the coolers the second day…..ewedu with locust beans, fried pepper with assorted meat and full cooler filled up with ponmo and meat all for 5000 NAIRA.

Immediately,it was handover to me and I paid….no cash but transfer,the soups were opened,samples were taken and the ladies ate it in our presence and receipt was issued with a complimentary card.

I was impressed,I engaged the lady in a conversation and I discovered that she didn’t take less than 20 order from people everyday…..she specializes only on soup ONLY….And I asked jokingly,how much does she make daily,she laughed and said after paying her staff ,she won’t have less than 150,000 per week…. hmñnnn 150by 4 weeks..600 ,000 for a student in HND ONE.

NO office,no chairs,no rentage,no AC, nothing than to come in and take ur order.

We got home,counted the meat Inside the cooler and unbelievably,17 big meat with 9 ponmo and very tasty food,all for 5000.

I sat down with tamillore ,did justice to Amala that I made and we had our best meal since Monday that my wife travelled…..

Going back to the platform,I saw porridge only,I saw ofada only,I saw soup and pounded yam only,I saw different kind of foods either for one man or family and I know I will never visit eatery again for my food.

Don’t be lazy, don’t work hard but work Smart, don’t cheat, don’t use ur body to make money, don’t do Yahoo to live, think inward,what is ur talent, harmonize it and it can give you a fortune.

U don’t need to be a crook to become somebody in life……