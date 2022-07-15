Comments as, Buhari orders military to wipe out terrorists

The President, Muhammadu Buhari has charged the Nigerian Armed Forces to descend on terrorists and other criminal elements and wipe them out.

Buhari spoke at the graduation of the 247 of the Senior Course 44 of the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji, near Kaduna State, on Thursday .

“It’ll be part of your duty to confront these terrorists and insurgents and wipe them off the face of the earth and bring peace to our countries.” Mr President charged them.

Reacting Nigerians are saying “Nigerians have heard too much of this rhetoric..empty statement.”

“How about the ones you kept in Kuje Prison for seven years? Instead of wiping them out you fed them delicacies and pampered them like students in a dorm room. Now that some of them have been recaptured, show the military an example of how to wipe them out, so they know what you mean.