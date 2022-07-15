SDP, ADC & ACCORD form alliance in Osun ahead July 16 election

These parties have direct all members to vote massively for candidate of ACCORD party Akin Ogunbiyi

State Working Committee of African Democratic Congress (ADC), Osun State at its emergency meeting held on Thursday, at Osogbo has resolved to support the Accord Candidate, Dr. Akin Ogunbiyi.

The decision to support Dr Akin Ogunbiyi,the party said is based on his sterling qualities, rich entrepreneurial experience and leadership traits which we believe is much needed today in the governance of Osun State particularly considering the poor state of affairs of the State.

In a related development, leader of the State Chapter of Social Democratic Party (SDP), Elder Olufemi Awe has stated reasons why majority of his party members jettisoned SDP to support Dr. Akin Ogunbiyi of Accord.