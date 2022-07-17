Applauses for recuperating Osinbajo after Surgery..2 reasons

The Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, GCON is trending!

He came out of surgical operation by a team of Nigeria doctors successful hours ago.

And he has been receiving get well soon greetings and applauses too, for two reasons :

(1) He disclose his illness

(2) He patronised Nigeria clinic, others won’t but would also prefer Queenstown clinic.

A Nigerian wrote “He is the only VP in the history of Nigeria to stay in national hospital for treatment.

“The Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, GCON, was admitted to the Duchess International Hospital GRA, Ikeja, Lagos, today on account of a fracture of his right femur (thigh bone), possibly related to a longstanding injury associated with a game of squash.

A statement by Dr Adedoyin Dosunmu-Ogunbi

Medical Director,

Duchess International Hospital ,Ikeja, Lagos says :

“He had a surgical operation performed by a team of specialist doctors, including Dr. Wallace Ogufere (Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon); Dr. Om Lahoti (Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon); Dr. Babajide Lawson (Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon); Dr. Ken Adegoke (Consultant in Anaesthesia & Critical Care); Dr. Oladimeji Agbabiaka (Consultant Anaesthetist); and Dr Adedoyin Dosunmu-Ogunbi (Consultant Physician & Medical Director).

“The operation was successful, and he is expected to be discharged within the next few days.”