Buhari commends Nigerian doctors who operated Osinbajo, wishes full recovery

President Muhammadu Buhari wishes Vice President ‘Yemi Osinbajo speedy and full recovery, after the latter went through a surgical procedure Saturday to treat recurrent pain caused by a fracture in his leg.

He also commend the medical team at the Duchess International Hospital, Ikeja, Lagos, for “their competence, and a job well done.”

The President gives glory to God for a successful surgery, and prays for “speedy and full recovery,”

President Buhari assures VP Osinbajo of the prayers of Nigerians, and that of his family.