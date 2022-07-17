Buhari commends Nigerian doctors who operated Osinbajo, wishes full recovery

Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
President Muhammadu Buhari wishes Vice President ‘Yemi Osinbajo speedy and full recovery, after the latter went through a surgical procedure Saturday to treat recurrent pain caused by a fracture in his leg.

He also commend the medical team at the Duchess International Hospital, Ikeja, Lagos, for “their competence, and a job well done.”

The President gives glory to God for a successful surgery, and prays for “speedy and full recovery,”

President Buhari assures VP Osinbajo of the prayers of Nigerians, and that of his family.

