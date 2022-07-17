It’s ‘Emi lo kan’ for Adeleke in Osun, INEC declares.. Wins 17 of 30 Lgs

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced the PDP’s governorship candidate, Ademola Adeleke as the winner of Saturday’s governorship poll in the state.

Adeleke polled 403,371 to defeat Gboyega Oyetola of the APC, who garnered 375,027 votes.

INEC’s Returning Officer, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe declared Adeleke winner of the poll and returned him elected.

Adeleke won in 17 Local Governments, many of them with large majority, while Oyetola won in 13 Local Governments.

Boripe was the only council where Oyetola amassed wide majority, compared to Adeleke, who galloped away in Ede South and North and Osogbo.

