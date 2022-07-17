PDP rattles APC in Osun, Adeleke defeats Oyetola in Govt House, leads with over 10,000 votes

On INEC Portal, the indications are pointing to Adeleke as the most probable winner., as counting commences in the ongoing Osun State Governorship election.

Meanwhile, results posted on the portal of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), show that Adeleke is leading Oyetola with over 10,000 votes.

The result on the portal of the electoral body shows that Adeleke has polled 67,892 votes while Oyetola has 56,915 votes.

Governor Oyetola lost the Government House, Osogbo Poling unit to Senator Adeleke, his closest rival in the ongoing election.

While Adeleke polled 117 votes at Agowande/ Oshogbo GRA/ Governor’s office polling unit, Oyetola trailed with 106 votes.

The polling unit is in Olorunda Local Government Area.

There are a total of 1,955,657 registered voters in the election.

The governorship election is taking in 3,763 polling units across 332 registration areas in 30 local government areas of the state.

Fifteen political parties and their governorship candidates in the state are battling to win the race to the government house