Actress Ada Ameh of Johnson TV series dies after only child’s death

She died in Warri, Delta State around 11 pm on Sunday, a source who pleaded anonymity said on this Monday morning.

Ameh was said to have been a guest of an oil company toyshop and his family when she suddenly collapsed.

She was rushed to the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation’s hospital but passed on before they arrived at the facility.

It was gathered that several movie stars have been trooping the facility on Monday morning to see her remains.

Known for her excellent interpretation of scripts and her roles in movies and TV shows such as The Johnsons, My Village People, Domitilla, Phone Swap, and recently Olutore.

Sadly, 2020 was a hard year for the actress as she lost her only daughter on the 20th of October.

Commenting on her loss, the actor confessed that life and work has never been the same since her child’s death.

She said: “I am just trying to get myself now. She is, she was, that one that could look me in the eyes and tell me the way it is without mincing words, my cheerleader, my gossip partner, my best friend”.

Ameh, who played the role of Anita in the movie ‘Domitilla’ in 1996, was famous for her comic characters, especially in the series The Johnsons.

Born on May 15, 1974, in Ajegunle, Lagos, the popular actress shared a video of her eating with the family around 12:53 pm on Sunday on her official Instagram page