Actress Sola Onayiga Ireti in (Fuji house…) is dead

Sola Onayiga, nee Awojobi. Aunty Sola has breath her last.

The gap-toothed actress, popular for playing Ireti in the now-defunct family drama, Fuji House of Commotion, died on Monday.

Sola whom sources said was the quintessential artiste who found joy in performance; whether on stage or in front of camera.

Never satisfied with one role interpretation, Sola pushed the limits to BE the role she plays.

“That is why she has so many aliases including “Iya Odosu” (from “The King Must Dance Naked”) and “Ireti” (“Checkmate”/”Fuji House Of Commotion”).

The crowning glory of her professional career is the many awards Sola received as an actress and dance artistes with the NANTAP Fellowship of Theatre Arts, fta, being the ‘Baba’ of them all.

Condolences have been pouring in towards Kanmi Onayiga, her devoted and loving husband, who stood astutely by her.