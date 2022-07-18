Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Home » Entertainment » Celebrity » Adeleke’s supporter Accidentally Shoots Self, doing gun salute for victory

Adeleke’s supporter Accidentally Shoots Self, doing gun salute for victory

YouNews July 18, 2022 Celebrity, News, Politics Leave a comment 31 Views

A man identified as Sunday Akingbala, who is said to be a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) supporter and member of Amotekun, has reportedly shot himself while celebrating the victory of Ademola Adeleke, governorship candidate of the party.

The shooting is said to have occured in Ile Ife on Sunday.

The man was rushed to the Seventh Day Adventist Church hospital in Lagere, Ile Ife, but later referred to Obafemi Awolowo Teaching Hospital.

Eventually, he died, as the bullets had done collateral damage to his internal organs and had bled profusely.

Tags

About YouNews

Check Also

Actress Ada Ameh of Johnson TV series dies after only child’s death

She died in Warri, Delta State around 11 pm on Sunday, a source who pleaded ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.