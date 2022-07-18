Adeleke’s supporter Accidentally Shoots Self, doing gun salute for victory

A man identified as Sunday Akingbala, who is said to be a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) supporter and member of Amotekun, has reportedly shot himself while celebrating the victory of Ademola Adeleke, governorship candidate of the party.

The shooting is said to have occured in Ile Ife on Sunday.

The man was rushed to the Seventh Day Adventist Church hospital in Lagere, Ile Ife, but later referred to Obafemi Awolowo Teaching Hospital.

Eventually, he died, as the bullets had done collateral damage to his internal organs and had bled profusely.