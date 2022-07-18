Funke Akindele tells Adeleke : Congrats Sir, you are the light of Osun



Funke Akindele, deputy governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Lagos, has congratulated Senator Ademola Adeleke, governor-elect of Osun State.

The actress cum politician on Sunday said the victory shows power has changed hands.

She went ahead to describe Adeleke as the light of Osun State.

Her post on Instagram read: “Congratulations Senator Ademola Adeleke on your victory as the next Governor of Osun State. Indeed power has changed hands. IMOLE DE!!!

“Sir, you are the light of Osun State and I pray God grants you good health and long life to achieve all your good intentions for the people of Osun. God bless you sir.”