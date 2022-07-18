Soyinka says APC defeat in Osun is punishment for uplifting killers of Bola Ige

Nobel laureate, Wole Soyinka, has said that the defeat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the just concluded Osun governorship election, is “the voice of Bola Ige resounding from the grave.”

This was contained in a statement Soyinka released on Sunday.

Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won the election with 403,371 votes, defeating the incumbent Governor Gboyega Oyetola of the APC, who polled 375,027 votes.

The voice of Ajibola Ige, slain Minister of Justice, resounds from beyond the grave. Those who conspired to catapult his destroyers to unmerited national prominence, to insult the memories of the living, and jettison basic ethical constraints, have been justly served.

It is a lesson that speaks to other zones of rightful public expectations, equity, and just entitlements.

One despairs but continues to hope that there are still receptive minds in which such lessons will germinate.

If we may adapt a wise saying from the ancients: the beast of burden, nicknamed Equity, ambles its mined course to destination but, sooner or later, that donkey arrives.

-Wole SOYINKA