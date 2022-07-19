Adeleke reveals : No pact with Aregbesola, in fact, I didn’t talk to him

Adeleke ,the winner of last Saturday’s elections in Osun State said he did not work with Aregbesola, the minister on his governorship bid.

“I did not work with Aregbesola. I didn’t even talk to him, but all I know is his associates, for example, Kolapo Alimi, one of the lawyers that represented Oyetola at the tribunal,” he said.

“Then, anytime I saw him (Alimi) in court, because I’m a civilised person, I will go to them and greet them and say ‘how are you doing?’ It was later he apologised and said ‘he was thinking ‘why is senator Adeleke greeting me? We are trying to mess him up and he is still greeting me’.

“But he later told me that while I was greeting him, I didn’t know that I was giving them poison. They knew that I won the election and they rigged me out and I was still greeting them. I believe that Aregbesola and Oyetola fell out.

“He (Alimi) came to me and said he has watched me and that he wants to join our party and we accepted. But Aregbesola directly? No. But we know a lot of top APC that joined.

“Assuming that I had been talking to Aregbesola one way or the other, then I would say that maybe he gave them go-ahead to support me.

“These people have grown; they have their own minds to decide if they want to join me or not. They believed that I was the one to beat and they came to me. I won’t know whether Aregbesola gave them go-ahead or not, because I have not been talking to Aregbesola.”

Asked what was his reaction when Oyetola and Aregbesola fell out, the governor-elect said he thanked God for the development, while admitting that the conflict paved way for his victory.

“I said God is good. These (Aregbesola and Oyetola) are the people that colluded that time. They were together. Kolapo Alimi told me the truth that they robbed me. Even the president said it when he came over here that they won the election through remote control,” he said.

On Sunday, Adeleke, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was declared winner of the Osun governorship election.

Adeleke secured 403,371 votes to defeat his closest contender, Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who polled 375,027 votes.