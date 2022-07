Another popular Actress emerges Dep Gov’s Candidate..3 so far

Actress, Caroline Danjuma, has announced her nomination at the deputy governor candidate of the African Action Congress in Akwa Ibom State.

She announced this on Monday on her Instagram page.

With this move, she joins her female colleagues, Tonto Dikeh and Funke Akindele, who recently joined politics.

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh is the running mate to the governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) Rivers State, Tonte Ibraye for the 2023 election.