Tinubu calls Osinbajo, ‘my friend’, wishes him quick recovery

YouNews July 19, 2022 Celebrity, Politics, Press Release Leave a comment 12 Views

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu sent get well soon message to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, he said

“I wish my good friend @profosinbajo a quick and uncomplicated recovery as he recuperates from his recent, successful surgery.

May God Almighty grant him complete healing.”

