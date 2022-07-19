Tinubu calls Osinbajo, ‘my friend’, wishes him quick recovery
July 19, 2022
Asiwaju Bola Tinubu sent get well soon message to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, he said
“I wish my good friend @profosinbajo a quick and uncomplicated recovery as he recuperates from his recent, successful surgery.
May God Almighty grant him complete healing.”
