Worries in Adeleke's camp, parley Babayemi's PDP faction over A/Court case

The camp of the Osun State governor-elect, Ademola Adeleke, is worried over a suit filed by his rival in the Peoples Democratic Party’s primary, Prince Dotun Babayemi, at the Court of Appeal, Akure.

Members of the group, had admitted that the suit constituted danger to the PDP’s victory at the Osun State governorship election on Saturday, adding that the party had begun reconciliation with Babayemi.

Members of Adeleke: Osun acting PDP Chairman, Dr Adekunle Akindele; the Director of Media, Osun State PDP, Oladele Oluwabamiji, and the Secretary of the PDP Legal Committee, Hashim Abioye are worried

It was gathered that Adeleke’s camp was concerned that the external forces could exploit the case to truncate the party’s victory.

