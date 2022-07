Za zu zeh (Portable) says APC refuses to pay balance of N1m for Osun rally, threatens his life

“I didn’t mean to campaign for APC it was a show they told me that am going to… And what I meant by 1 million boys is meant 1 million followers.” –

Singer Portable giving more clarity on his APC campaign and 1 million boys rant!

Said, Some top officials of APC are asking for refund, because he has been on hub hobbing with PDP.

They should pay me my balance, he said in a video, claiming,, his life is being threatened some

People.