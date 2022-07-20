Adeboye in closed door meeting with Tinubu, denies endorsing him

The General Overseer, Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, World Wide, Pastor Enoch Adeboye has clarified issues surrounding his meeting with Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC in the 2023 general elections.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the respected man of God stated that the information in the public domain as published by (not YOU NEWS) as to the effect that Pastor Enoch Adeboye has endorsed the candidature of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is totally false and should be disregarded by Nigerians home and abroad.

“Pastor Enoch Adeboye and the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, have not endorsed any candidate in the 2023 general elections,” the statement said.

Further, the statement emphasized that” The Redeemed Christian Church of God General Overseer is under the authority of God, Christian Association of Nigeria,CAN, Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN , and as such, will not speak on behalf of Christians on issues regarding policies,” the statement clarified.