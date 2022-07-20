Dad Cautions David for calling him ‘The Real Jagaban’

Since The Dancing Senator convincingly humiliated Governor Oyetola, Jagaban and APC at the Osun Guber election, has Jagaban congratulated the Governor-Elect? If no, what is Jagaban waiting for?

They should watch and constantly Davido. Less his likeability and fame get into his head. Politicians that openly diss each other during the day, share the same mistresses at night

Afrobeat star, Davido’s father, Adedeji has cautioned the singer’s over his utterances after his uncle Ademola Adeleke’s victory in Osun State,

In the clip making the rounds, OBO’s dad , Adedeji, appeared to be the biggest winner in the recent Osun election, which took place on Saturday, July 17, which saw his younger brother Ademola emerge winner of the election.

An excited Ademola was captured prostrating for his older brother (Adedeji) after he was announced the election winner.

The DMW Boss was also spotted happily declaring his father the real Jagaban, a title belonging to Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressive.

Interestingly, he Respect His Dad Alot, He Kept Quite Immediately” a Fans said, while Reacting To Video of Davido’s Dad Cautioning The Singer For Calling Him The ‘Real Jagaban (Video)