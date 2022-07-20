Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
INEC issues Certificate of Return to Adeleke

INEC issues Certificate of Return to Adeleke

YouNews July 20, 2022 Celebrity, Investigation, News, Trending Leave a comment 55 Views

Seal of Approval has been received by
Senator Nurudeen Jackson Ademola Adeleke, Governor Elect , Osun State.

He received his Certificate of Return from the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC at Osogbo ,July 20,2022.

