INEC issues Certificate of Return to Adeleke

Seal of Approval has been received by
Senator Nurudeen Jackson Ademola Adeleke, Governor Elect , Osun State.
He received his Certificate of Return from the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC at Osogbo ,July 20,2022.
Seal of Approval has been received by
Senator Nurudeen Jackson Ademola Adeleke, Governor Elect , Osun State.
He received his Certificate of Return from the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC at Osogbo ,July 20,2022.
Tags INEC issues Certificate of Return slideshow. news to Adeleke
The Independent National Electoral Commission has corrected a musician, (popularly known as Davido) David Adeleke’s ...