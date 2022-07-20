INEC Schooled Davido for his view on uncle’s Certificate of Return

The Independent National Electoral Commission has corrected a musician, (popularly known as Davido) David Adeleke’s view on the time frame within which CoR should be presented to winner after election.

Davido, nephew to the Osun State Governor-Elect, Senator, Ademola Adeleke, was feeling the timeframe for the issuance of a Certificate of Return of Saturday’s governorship election in the state which Adeleke won was over.

Senator Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party defeated incumbent Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress.

The musician had queried why the commission had not presented the winner of the election with a Certificate of Return after 48 hours as provided by the law, on his verified Twitter handle.

Replying to Davido, the commission in a statement by its National Commissioner and Chairman Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, said the commission had up to 14 days to issue the winner with the CoR.

He said, “Those that intervene and play roles in the electoral process should try to have basic knowledge of the constitutive legal instruments that guide and regulate the conduct of elections.

“The commission is a public trust and a creation of the Constitution and the law and must be seen to respond to public demands for transparency and openness.

“The commission will continue to uphold the basic tenets of transparency, openness and inclusivity in the conduct of elections and the delivery of electoral services.”

Sources also said INEC may be doing the needful, by stylishly waiting for an hanging or pending Court judgement.

“INEC Will do what it ought to do”