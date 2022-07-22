Baby No 2 for Actress, Ruth Kadiri

Talented Nollywood actress, Ruth Kadiri is excited as she welcomes a baby girl with husband, Mr Ezerika.

The happy new mom informed her followers on social media about the news.

The actress wrote a lovely letter to her newborn baby detailing how she had prayed for her and loved her even before she was born.

She posted pictures of herself with her newborn child, who she has named Emerald Chizaram Ezerika, while she was still in the hospital.

She wrote:

“Dear Emerald-Chizaram-Ezerika born 20th of July 2022. I want you to know that I prayed for you. Waited for you. Loved you before I met you. And you have made our lives a complete reminder that God answers prayers”