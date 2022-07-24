BBNaija season 7 attracts Lawyer, pharmacist .. first 12 housemates

The first 12 housemates of the seventh edition of the Big Brother Nigeria (BBNaija) reality TV show have been unveiled.

The first part of the two-day opening ceremonies kicked off on Saturday.

The 72-day journey of Big Brother Naija Level Up session has begun with the first leg of the double launch/opening show on Saturday. After Ebuka Obi Uchedu, the host, greeted viewers from all around Nigeria and from abroad to another season, the first 12

This year’s edition of BBNaija, titled ‘Level Up’, will run for 72 days and end on October 2, 2022.

The winner of the reality show will go home with a grand prize of 100 million — the highest ever since the inception of BBNaija.

N50 million is the cash prize while the other N50 million is an estimation of prizes from the sponsors.

Below are the first 12 participants of the BBNaija ‘Level Up’ edition.

Beauty, aged 24,is one of them.. She hails from Taraba state. She is a lawyer and ex-beauty queen.

