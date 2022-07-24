Doctor indicts Ekweremadu, Confesses to Metropolitan Police

Nigerian Medical Doctor in London confessed to us of a discreet plan with Senator IKE EKWEREMADU, Wife to traffic a 21-year-old Homeless Bricklayer to the UK and harvest the kidney for sick daughter-British Metropolitan Police

… Suspects remain in police custody as we are enlarging our investigation into the case, victim escaped the London home of Ekweremadu, homeless for three days before turning up at Staines Police Station

*Doctor, Obinna Obeta charged for plotting with wealthy Nigerian senator and wife for long under Modern Slavery Act, may lose medical license

*Ekweremadu, 60, and wife, 55, ‘conspired to arrange or facilitate the travel of the man with a view to him being exploited, namely organ

harvesting’

*Prosecutors claim they planned to have his kidney removed for their daughter without victim’s consen

*The couple have denied wrongdoing or that there was a criminal conspiracy