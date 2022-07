Barely seven weeks after terrorists attack worshippers at Owo, in Ondo state, some unknown gunmen, have again attacked the ancient town.

Many people were said to have been injured in the attack which took place Wednesday evening, at Folahami Junction, where a construction company called Craneburg Construction Company was located.

Gunmen opened fire on those at the site.

Some explosives devices were also used during the attack.

Victims were rushed to Hospital.