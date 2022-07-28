Amosun demands national honour for Tobi Amusan @ Senate

Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
The senate has commended Tobi Amusan, the Nigerian sprinter, for setting a new world record in the women’s 100 meters hurdles.

Amusan finished the final race in 12.12 seconds to win the gold medal at the World Athletic Championship.

The 25-year-old became the first Nigerian to win a gold medal at the world championship with a spirited display in Eugene, Oregon, in the early hours of Monday.

The upper legislative chamber asked the executive arm of government to confer on her a national honour.
The resolution of the senate was sequel to a motion sponsored by Ibikunle Amosun, senator representing Ogun central.

Also speaking, Tolu Odebiyi, senator representing Ogun west, said Amusan’s success shows that Nigerians can do well if provided the right environment.

“Her success speaks volumes of what ordinary Nigerians can achieve if only we are able to provide the necessary environment for them,” Odebiyi said

