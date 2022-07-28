Gbajabiamila apologises for @ Harvard University post Amidst ASUU Strike

Gbajabiamila Returns To Class has been trending .And many have been saying it is insensitive to post it at this time.

He must have agreed, as he is now apologising

Femi Gbajabiamila, the Speaker of Nigeria’s lower legislative chamber, the House of Representatives, has gone to Harvard for a leadership course.

He shared photos of himself in a classroom on Tuesday, a day when the Nigeria Labour Congress is holding protests across the nation in solidarity with the striking members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities.

ASUU has been on strike for over five months.

He captioned the photos, “Back to class. In a leadership course at #Harvard #Kennedy_School. Forget the number of grey hairs one is never too old to learn, broaden or sharpen your skills.”

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, on Wednesday, described his decision to post a picture of himself attending a leadership course at Harvard University in the United States of America as not being sensitive to the plight of Nigerian students currently suffering from the shutdown of academic activities in public universities due to the ongoing strike action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities and other unions.

Yesterday, I posted a picture of myself at the @Harvard @Kennedy_School, undergoing a course. That post was not sensitive to the present feelings of fellow citizens, especially parents and students who are presently bearing the brunt of the ongoing closure of public universities owing to the unresolved issues between the Academic Staff Union of Universities and the Federal Government of Nigeria.

“I apologise for the post at this time, and I hope you will understand that it was not my intention to cause disaffection. As Speaker of @HouseNGR, I have made multiple interventions within the powers of the legislature to avert the ongoing strike. I had direct engagements with ASUU, relevant government agencies. The House of Representatives is still keenly involved in seeking a resolution to the issues so our students can return to school.

We all await the outcome of the two-week ultimatum given for the conclusion of negotiations with ASUU.

“I have long been a champion of public education in Nigeria, and I have consistently advocated programs, policies and investments to improve the quality of public education in the country. In my constituency and beyond, I have attracted a new international students hostel in UNILAG, facilitated access to free internet WiFi in all public tertiary institutions in Lagos State; provision of modern ICT centres in 24 secondary schools across the state, provision of scholarships and grants to indigent students in selected tertiary institutions, provision of laptops to all secondary school teachers in my constituency and hundreds of students, facilitated the renovation of over 15 public schools in Lagos.”

Under Gbajabiamila’s tenure as Speaker, Nigeria witnessed its longest ASUU strike in 2020.