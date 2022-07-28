Scare of possible terrorist attacks grips Abuja

Indications are rife that security wise, all may be falling apart in Abuja.

Abuja that we used to think is the safest place in the country has been breached.

The nation’s capital had been gripped by fear following the attack by suspected terrorists on the elite Presidential Guards Brigade by gunmen along the Bwari-Kubwa road on Sunday in which a captain, lieutenant and six soldiers were killed. Three others were injured in The personnel were on their way to the Bwari campus of the Nigeria Law School which had received a threat when they were ambushed.

Following this development, the security forces Tuesday deployed troops and policemen in strategic locations in the FCT, including helicopters and drones.

Also on Tuesday night, there were reports of sporadic shootings at Dantata Bridge, Airport road and Ministers’ Hill, Maitama, sparking panic among residents.

Similarly, a leaked memo from the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps indicating that Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province terrorists were amassing dangerous weapons for massive attacks on Katsina, Lagos, FCT, Kaduna, and Zamfara States, created further fear in Abuja.

The criminals were reported to have acquired high-calibre weapons, including Anti-aircraft guns, General Purpose Machine Guns, among others.

Tension has, however, increased in the city as messages circulated on social media that the terrorists were planning to attack some estates in Gwarimpa, Lokogoma, Maitama, Apo and other high brow areas.

Security guards and residents of estates in the area expressed concern over the poor security in Abuja, saying the government must sit up.