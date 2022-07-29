Aspirant fails after #24m on ritual, drags herbalists to EFCC for refund

Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
July 29, 2022

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Tuesday said it arrested two self-acclaimed spiritualists, Alfa Abiodun Ibrahim and Wale Adifala, over a fraud of N24m.

The suspects were alleged to have conspired to defraud an aspiring House of Representatives member in Ekiti State, of the money, which they claimed was to be used to secure spiritual help for his political ambition.

According to a statement on the EFCC’s website, the men were arrested on July 7, 2022, in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State, following a petition against them alleging that after collecting the said sum, the victim lost his political bid.

During interrogation by the agency’s operatives, Adifala reportedly admitted to collecting the money from their victim, including N2.9m, which he claimed was used to buy black, brown and white cows, rams, lavender perfume, rings, among other items, to carry out sacrifices at different times.

He was quoted as saying, “I also linked up on the matter with Ifawole Ajibola (at large), and we continued with the sacrifices together, until we were arrested by the EFCC,”

Ibrahim was also quoted as saying, “Our own was just to pray and do the necessary sacrifices, which we did, and to leave the rest to God.

However, along the line, the zoning for the reps seat was taken away from Oye-Ekiti to Ikole-Ekiti.”

