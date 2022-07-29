Buhari not aware Terrorists Threatened to Kidnap Him

Nasir El Rufai

“I also heard about a video where they threatened to abduct Buhari and myself. I have been warned to be careful including my family too.

We must rise up to deal with these people. This is why I met with the president on Sunday and told him about these problems. I also told him about the video because up to that day he was not even aware.

“I told him and the following day, Zamfara state governor, Bello Matawalle, also confirmed to him that he saw the video too so as to take action.

“The president assured me that he met with the service chiefs three, four days before our meeting and that he gave them a clear directive to have a comprehensive military operation to deal with those people.

“We hope the soldiers and police that were given the directives will hasten up to finish the job.”