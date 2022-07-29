Dayo Olomu inspires Nigerians in Diaspora… salient points

Internationally acclaimed

Speaker, writer, enthusiast and motivator, Dr. Dayo Olomu has stated why Nigeria in diaspora should be interested in Nigeria.

The brainy gentleman pinpoints reasons to support his claims in a

keynote address to mark Nigeria Diaspora Day on 25 July 2022 delivered at Brixton Library, London.

He titled it :Energising Nigeria’s diasporic talents for National Development.

“An age-long proverb found its way into English literature through Walter Keating Kelly’s “Proverbs of all Nations” in 1859. It says that “east or west, home’s best”. Today, one hundred and sixty-three years after, one cannot agree less. Wherever we go, and for however long we are away, the home remains in the minds of most of us, who live out of our dear country, Nigeria.

Truly, many of us do not have plans to resettle in Nigeria ever again, which is understandable. Many people have been out of the country for so long that prospects of ever fitting into the Nigerian society are almost non-existent. We have children who have no connection with Nigeria other than the bursting pride they take in Afrobeats, through the voices and percussions of musical talents like Burna Boy, Wizkid, Davido, Teni and a multitude of others, who are currently doing us proud globally. To my mind, the generation of diaspora Nigerians who are now in their 50s are those who might be the last hope for a reconnection to Nigeria – a reason we must make hay! Even if we do not plan to return to Nigeria, we have our relatives back home. We are always concerned about them, and we are truly upset about the situation in the country, if only on their behalf. The peace of millions of our people back at home is, therefore, invariably our own peace. Besides that, no matter which country they adopt, our children will continue to have the Nigerian blood and tag on them for the rest of their lives.

One manifestation of how attached we remain to our roots is the volume of money Nigeria’s approximate 15 million diasporans are believed to send home yearly.

“Strength from abroad: The economic power of Nigeria’s diaspora,” a 2019 study by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), estimated that this large army could have sent back sums amounting to about US$29.8bn to Nigeria in 2021 alone. This sum represents about 11 times the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) inflows into the country in the same year.

Data from the World Bank revealed that the Nigerian Diaspora population remitted $65.34bn in three years – 2018 ($24.31bn), 2019 ($23.81bn), and 2020 ($17.21bn) – to boost economic activities in the country. Comparatively low as it was, the 2020 remittance inflow made up four percent of Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product for that fiscal year.

Why do I bring you these figures? It shows you how much care Nigerians in the diaspora have for the economic wellbeing of those back at home and how significant they have become, as a bloc, to the viability of the Nigerian economy. The recognition of this moved the Federal Government of Nigeria to establish the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) in 2017. The agency is to engage and utilise this demography’s human, capital, and material resources for Nigeria’s socio-economic, cultural, and political development. It has also earmarked July 25 of every year as National Diaspora Day. The Nigerian diaspora has proved its mettle in supporting and strengthening the country’s economy. The government also recognises this contribution.

But how much does this do to the future of that great country? I understand that many of our family members get succour from the returns we often make home. However, I always wonder how much impact this makes in the long term!

Nigeria’s economy is nowhere near where it should be. We can see that, even from the exchange rate of our local currency. Inflation is at an all-time high, youth unemployment is at about 53%, out-of-school children are about 13 million, and university students have been out of school for the third month running. Of course, in the circumstance, insecurity is spiralling out of control; that is not to speak of the level of distrust amongst the different ethnic nationalities, with the effect that no one is at peace. So, even if a country had all the money in the world, can it prosper without peace?

These say to us that unless we get governance right, Nigeria will remain a dwarf and a source of ignominy for her citizens. I do not think this situation should persist. No country blessed with the quality and quantity of human resources that Nigeria has within and outside the country should suffer this reality. But how much interest do diaspora citizens show in turning Nigeria around, given that most of us live in countries where things work?

Every day, I wonder how much diasporan influence Nigeria feels in its political space. How much advocacy and push for critical reforms needed to strengthen democracy back home do we engage in? What significant role do we play in the political development of Nigeria?

However, it will not be civil to pretend that we have made no effort. I know that some of us have advocated for the institution of a law enabling Diaspora Voting (DV) as promoted by the Nigeria Diaspora Voting Council (NDVC) and others. Before that initiative suffered a temporary setback when the National Assembly voted it down, did members of Nigeria’s diaspora come together to exert pressure to see this proposal through?

During his lecture at Chatham House in April, I asked the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt Hon. Femi Gbajabiamala about the state of play on the proposal for diaspora voting. The Speaker identified the lack of credible data on the number of Nigerian residents in all the world’s continents as one of the significant challenges with the initiative. So, I ask, why is it difficult to get our members to register with Nigerian embassies and high commissions in their countries of residence? While answering a question, Hon Gbajabiamila also pointed out that the National Assembly could not establish any country where diaspora voting currently exists in all its research. But I do not see that as an impediment. Who says Nigeria cannot pioneer this?

I must point out, however, that effecting gradual but permanent change through political interventions is not by voting only. Our exposure, education, and access to technology and finance give us the advantage and responsibility to contribute meaningfully to reshaping the political culture and structure back at home. We can immediately start to work on this in a few ways.

One of such is by identifying candidates who exemplify our aspirations for Nigeria and going all the way to support them. Living in advanced democracies has shown us how politics and good governance advance the cause of national development. We experience accountability from leaders and the synergy between the political and economic for the overall progress of countries. Many of us are active players in the places we live, so why can’t we support these ideals in our country? I suggest we come together, form alliances with promising candidates, put our money where our mouth is and follow through with the process even after the elections.

If such people are eventually elected, a corollary to our initial support will be the sponsored appointment of some of our best in the cabinet. The best way to institute change in Nigeria is to have competent individuals as insiders in a government committed to providing transformational leadership, as we would have ensured before signing their candidacy.

Recently, I read about something that happened in Croatia in 1990. Citizens abroad reportedly donated about $4million million towards the election campaign of Franjo Tudjman, and 12 out of the 120 seats in parliament went to the group! We can hold similar negotiations about ministerial slots with a presidential candidate who gives us confidence.

Many of our members are also interested in politics. We should, as a bloc, begin to organise ourselves in coordinated ways around common themes of national concern, which may set the agenda for political players back home. We should encourage and support the aspirations of our people to go back home and institute a culture of service.

I do not think I am suggesting anything novel here. Right from the clamour for independence to the country’s governance in the First Republic, Nigerians from the diaspora played a significant role in the development of Nigeria. Dr Herbert Macaulay, known as the father of Nigerian nationalism; Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe, Nigeria’s first President; Alhaji Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, Prime Minister of the First Republic; Chief Obafemi Awolowo, nationalist and first Premier of the Western Region; Sir Ahmadu Bello, first Premier of Northern Nigeria, all returned to Nigeria, after their studies and sojourn abroad, to play essential roles in the political affairs of the country. They made varying levels of impact.

At the personal level, members of the Nigerian diaspora must begin to take an active interest in political developments. We need to become politically literate and concerned enough to contribute our quota. Every thriving democracy, including the advanced societies we all live in, requires all its citizens’ active and peaceful engagement to function and grow. We cannot continue to lament the Nigerian condition without rolling up our sleeves, putting our hands to the plough and becoming active in the business of national revival.

Of course, we cannot deceive ourselves that it would be an easy task. There are entrenched interests that will fight every attempt at reform. But every working society today has had to go through that phase of overcoming resistance. They are the cynosure they are today because of the diligent, relentless, and consistent pursuit of their ideals. It will be a marathon that we cannot sprint.

But if we commit ourselves to the task, we shall accomplish it, and posterity will account it for our good.

American author Margaret Mead once admonished that all you need to change the world is “a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens.”

Fortunately, the political parties in Nigeria have now concluded their primaries, we can now put our money where our mouth is and take practical steps about the future of Nigeria. Regardless of the political sentiments that you hold, I believe the country currently presents an opportunity for us to actualise our dreams. If you are not inclined towards any of the two big political parties, there is now a third force, which presents a measure of promise. We can come together and mobilise to sensitise our people for a better appreciation of their roles as citizens. This is a historical moment when we should not fold our arms and watch Nigeria remain a dwarf in the committee of nations, despite its resources. It is the opportunity for change and we must not be left behind.

Let us do what we can for our dear country.