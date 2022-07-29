Death by Hanging for School owner who murdered 5 yr old Hanifa Abubakar

Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Kano Court sentence school owner to death for murder of Hanifa Abubakar

ThevHigh court in Kano sentenced Abdulmalik Tanko, the proprietor of Noble kids academy to death by hanging for tgev murder of his 5 year old student Hanifa Abubakar in January this year

The Judge Sulaiman Na Abba also sentenced Hashim Isyaku wey for helping to bury her remains, to death by hanging.

While the third accused Fatima Musa was slammed with one year imprisonment for her role as judge say she also attempted to kidnap Hanifa.

