Why Peter Obi trending.. his rise & rise

Bella Rose, Nigerian Human Right Activist in Madrid, Spain, Speaks Passionately On 3 Reasons Why Peter obi is Best To Lead Nigeria

• Peter Gregory Obi CON , is the rekowned businessman and politician who served as the Governor of Anambra State two separate times from 2006 to 2014, and now Labour Party nominee for President of Nigeria in the 2023 presidential election.

Of late , his image has been on the rise and many Nigerian youths globally are routine for him to lead world’s biggest black Nation

Only last night from Madrid Spain, Stephanie Bella Rose, an Author , enterpreneur and human Rights activist has told World Industry Leaders Magazine why Peter obi is the best man to lead Nigeria to the promise Land

In her words

” The three reasons why I think Peter Obi is best to rule Nigeria.

(1) Mr. Peter Obi is a technocrat. He is a skilled expert in management and administration.

(2) Mr. Peter Obi is economical and parsimonious. His frugality will resuscitate the economy of Nigeria.

(3) Mr. Peter Obi is a leader that has plans for the youth of Nigeria. He is leader that places priority in the youths.