Ooni of Ife sets to remarry in August ..identity of the lady revealed

They are set to Wed in August.

Palace sources said the new queen is Mariam Anako, the Administrative Manager of NestOil.

It was revealed that the family introduction was held on February 19, 2022, and was privately done without any fanfare on the strict instruction of the monarch.

Mariam is said to be from the Ebira ethnic group in Kogi State, but that her parents are based in Ilorin, Kwara State.

The very hardworking, well-loved and highly cerebral Mariam in her mid-30s, is a top management executive (Administrative Manager) of Nestoil Limited; Nigeria’s largest indigenous Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Commissioning (EPCC) Company in the oil and gas sector.

Her enchanting and very humble demeanour add to her good virtues as potent points in the direction of a woman that commands the traditional and humble nature of a queen. Despite her very good background, she has indeed proved her mettle as a jewel of inestimable value to those around her. Mariam is about the eighth child with seven elder ones ahead of her.

Her immediate elder sister, Medinat Anako is a lawyer and businesswoman and also Special Adviser on Intergovernmental Affairs and Kogi State Diaspora Focal Point Officer (DFPO) to Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State.

While their elder sister, Mrs. Raliat Abdulrahman is the Special Adviser to the Speaker of the National Assembly, Rt. Hon Femi Gbajabiamila.

The Anakos are prominent Igbira people from Kogi who settled in Ilorin, Kwara State with their family home in Adewole Estate. Mariam lost her dad at a young age and was brought up in the home of the former IGP Mohammed Dikko Abubakar who reigned as the boss of the Nigerian Police between 2012 to 2014.

The indication that the Ooni was trying to settle for Mariam as his new wife was strengthened with the renovation of the quarters vacated by the last queen, Naomi, with news spreading round the Palace that a new wife is coming.